Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ parolee wanted in fatal shooting

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Police are searching for a 47-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman outside an east Wichita hospital on Monday.

The Wichita Police Department said it is searching for Robert Schoenberger Jr., who is considered armed and dangerous. He’s 6 feet tall with a slender build and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

According to police and prison records, Schoenberger is on parole and cut off his ankle monitor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Officers responded at around 7:15 p.m. Monday to a shooting in the 500 block of North Hillside, outside Wesley Medical Center. They arrived to find a woman on the ground. She’d been shot in the upper body and died at the nearby hospital.

WPD spokesperson Andrew Ford said the preliminary investigation indicated that there was a disturbance inside a vehicle. The victim, who was driving, stopped in front of the hospital and exited the car to get away from the suspect. The suspect, who was still in the car, began shooting at the woman. The victim fell in the middle of the street, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police have not released the woman’s name, but family members identified her as Terri. One of her children set up a GoFundMe.

Kansas Department of Corrections and KBI offender records show Schoenberger is on parole for attempted indecent solicitation of a 14-year-old girl. He also has prior convictions of theft, burglary, arson, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.