Tow companies busy moving cars to higher ground after historic flooding

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Tow companies across the Milwaukee area were swamped with calls after water flooded hundreds of cars and left drivers stranded during historic rainfall.

“I had to climb out my window,” said Donte Jones, who was driving near 58th and Thurston when the water started rising Saturday night.

“It’s pretty devastating for a lot of us,” he added.

The water flooded his car to the bottom of the windows, it was still parked in that area near 58th Street and Thurston Avenue on Monday with water in the floorboards and center console.

“We’re just trying to get our cars back together,” he said. So, we can get back on the road. Right now, I don’t know a lot of cars out here that are salvageable because it was so much water. “

One of the worst situations across the Milwaukee area Saturday night was near American Family Field on 175, dozens of cars were stranded after people drove into floodwater.

Jeff Piller owns All City Towing. He and his crew of drivers towed 131 cars to higher ground Sunday, placing them in the nearest dry parking space.

“Cars were actually being picked up and floating away in the current, and after the water went down, they were stuck on sidewalks, or in the medians, or in people’s front yards,” Piller said. “The water was very dangerous.”

“If citizens don’t know where their car is, it is probably on one of the adjacent streets close to the intersection,” said Jerrel Krushke, Milwaukee Department of Public Works commissioner. “We’re asking people to please relocate their car over the next three days. We’re giving an opportunity, we’re not ticketing them.”

Krushke said DPW will give people through Thursday before getting ticketed or towed. He estimates the city moved more than 200 cars Sunday night alone.

