Woman severely bitten, Chihuahua killed by dog not on leash

By Chloe Godding

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KMBC) — A woman in her 70s was taken to the hospital after she and her Chihuahua were attacked by a dog not on a leash in a Lawrence park.

Officers with the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department responded to Centennial Skate Park around 2 p.m. Sunday and found two men holding down a dog.

Officers made a makeshift muzzle out of a leash and got control of the dog while tending to a woman who was hurt.

Police learned that a woman in her 70s was walking her three dogs, including a Chihuahua, when another dog attacked the Chihuahua.

She attempted to free her dog and suffered a severe bite on her arm, a broken finger and other minor injuries. Her Chihuahua did not survive the attack, police said. Her other two dogs were not hurt.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, accompanied by one of her dogs. The third dog ran away, but officers found it and took it to her home.

The attacking dog was taken to the Humane Society.

Officers have not yet been able to make contact with the owner of the dog.

The investigation is ongoing.

