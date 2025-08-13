ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Chamber Hosts State of Education & Workforce event
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The El Paso Chamber will bring together business, education, and workforce leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping our region’s future.
The State of Education & Workforce:
WHEN:
Thursday, August 14, 2025
11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Event’s Engage & Connect Networking Session to begin at 11:00 a.m. The program starts at 11:45 a.m.
WHERE:
John J. Pershing Ballroom- 2nd floor
Hotel Paso del Norte
10 Henry Trost Ct.
El Paso, TX 79901