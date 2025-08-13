Air Canada plans to lock out its flight attendants and cancel all flights starting this weekend

By Alexandra Skores, Paula Newton, CNN

Ottawa (CNN) — Air Canada is preparing to lock out its flight attendants who voted to go on strike this weekend. Travel disruptions could start Thursday and could continue until a deal is reached.

The airline said it would suspend operations on Saturday and could remain shut down till a deal is reached.

The union, represented nationally by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, gave a strike notice according to the airline, which triggered a 72-hour lockout notice by Air Canada effective Aug. 16. Nearly all members, 99.7% of the membership voted to strike, the union said.

“For the past nine months, we have put forward solid, data-driven proposals on wages and unpaid work, all rooted in fairness and industry standards,” said Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada Component of CUPE. “Air Canada’s response to our proposals makes one thing clear: they are not interested in resolving these critical issues.”

The airline said after eight months of negotiations and an offer to enter arbitration, the two sides failed to reach a tentative agreement. On August 11, the airline sent a proposal to the union that offered a 38% compensation increase over four years, the airline said, among other benefits and protections. Instead, the strike notice was issued by the union.

As a result, the airline will lock out its flight attendants this weekend. “We will begin implementing our contingency plan to gradually begin an orderly wind down of operations,” a statement from Air Canada read.

Air Canada said it anticipates the first flights will be canceled on August 14 and more on August 15, until a complete cessation occurs on August 16.

Air Canada has nearly 430 daily flights between Canada and the US at over 50 US airports. Air Canada flies approximately 130,000 customers a day, the airline said.

According to the local union’s website, the union is pursuing 100% pay for all hours of work and cost of living enhancements. Boarding pay has been a topic of negotiation at US airlines, as many do not pay flight attendants their hourly wage for a critical part of the flight.

Patty Hajdu, Canadian minister of jobs and families said in a statement she has met with the flight attendants union and the airline. Federal mediators, she said, will remain available until a deal is reached.

“I am closely monitoring the situation and encourage both parties to stay at the table until a deal is found,” her statement read.

