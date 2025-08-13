Climate satellites under fire, Amazon’s new offering, how to survive AI: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

NASA plans to decommission satellite missions that gather information on planet-warming pollution and other climate vital signs as soon as October. The destruction of the satellites marks the latest step by the Trump administration to scale back climate science.

On social media, the Department of Homeland Security invokes nostalgia in an attempt to recruit new employees. But some historians and political experts see alarmingly nationalist undertones that appeal to a specifically White and Christian identity.

Geoffrey Hinton fears that the technology he helped build could wipe out humanity and says “tech bros” are taking the wrong approach to stop it. The Nobel Prize winner and former Google executive offered an intriguing solution.

In a significant move for its grocery business, the e-commerce giant is rolling out same-day delivery of fresh food to more than 1,000 cities. The service complements existing offerings such as Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.

Do you look through your significant other’s phone without permission? A survey found nearly 30% of Americans think it’s at least sometimes acceptable, but a psychologist suggests learning to sleuth instead.

🐈 Animal influx: Dozens of pets are being surrendered in the Los Angeles area as a result of people being deported amid an immigration crackdown. Some have found new homes, but shelter workers expect a steady flow in the coming months.

🚢 Land ho: As the historic SS United States gets ready to be converted into the world’s largest artificial reef off the coast of Florida, a new plan for an accompanying museum is coming into focus.

🇯🇵 Which fruit has become a symbol of Tokyo, even though it doesn’t grow there?

A. Apple

B. Banana

C. Orange

D. Kiwi

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The city’s official snack is called Tokyo Banana: individually wrapped bite-size cakes that are packaged in pale-yellow boxes.

