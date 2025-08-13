Driver slams into school bus during pursuit

By Morgan Schneider, Sean MacKinnon

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus in Madisonville Tuesday.

Multiple Hamilton County emergency crews responded to the scene, in the intersection of Red Bank Expressway and Duck Creek Road. Dispatchers were able to confirm that the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

According to Cincinnati Police Department officers, the driver of one of the vehicles was a person being pursued by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.

An incident report states deputies tried to pull the call over on I-71 and that’s when the car got off the Red Bank Road exit and crashed into the school bus minutes later.

The school bus belongs to Forest Hills School District. Cincinnati police say a 59-year-old woman was driving the bus while a 26-year-old man and 11-year-old girl were passengers.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash. Seatbelt usage is being investigated.

