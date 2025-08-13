Horror movie poster with message to drivers removed from bridge

By Morrissey Walsh

SEVEN VALLEYS, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — “Maybe you’ll fit, maybe you won’t” was the message that appeared on two posters on the bridge in Seven Valleys around the weekend of August 9th.

The bridge has a clearance of 11 feet and 1 inch and has a history of being hit by passing trucks. The posters had an image of “Jigsaw” from the “Saw” movies, and they sparked conversation among the community.

“It looked like a clown, big time,” said Seven Valleys resident Dee Neal.

A York County spokesperson says the bridge has been hit six times since June 6th.

“I’ve actually been there before when the truck was stuck underneath on my way to work, and there’s no easy way to get around it,” said Greg Mussmacher, who drives by this bridge every day on his way to work.

York County says the Seven Valleys bridge has minor scrapes, but no significant damage from those six hits. The bridge is surrounded by 11 feet 1 inch signs, but the sign got people talking.

“I was a little stunned by seeing it because I’ve seen the movies, and actually turned around. I came back and turned around again so I could take a few pictures and send it to my family,” Mussmacher said.

Brett Marcy, the York County spokesperson, says the signs were placed there illegally.

In a statement, he said, “The signs, which were placed at the bridge illegally, have since been removed. The bridge has been struck six times since June 6, causing minor scrapes but no significant damage. York County continues to explore options with stakeholders for enhancing safety at the bridge and supports efforts to increase awareness around low-bridge height safety.”

The signs were taken down on Monday.

“I wasn’t sad, but I was a little disappointed. I was like, because it does. I think it helps. Getting people to notice, whether it’s funny or satirical,” said Mussmacher.

Previously, the Seven Valleys bridge was closed for some time after being hit last year. A stop sign was recently added to one side of the bridge.

However, some neighbors say the eye-catching, creepy clown signs might have actually helped people avoid hitting the bridge.

“I don’t know why people are complaining about the sign; they can’t read that 11ft 1in, but they could see that sign,” Neal added, “I mean, it was distracting, but they need something to distract people from just running through there.”

Officials remind drivers that the bridge has an 11 ft 1 in clearance.

