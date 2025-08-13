Man accused of setting home on fire with 4 children inside

By Erin Lowrey

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (WDSU) — A man has been arrested after he was accused of setting a Baton Rouge house on fire while four children were inside.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire in the 2500 block of Inverrary Drive around 12:39 a.m.

Firefighters said the door to the home had been forced open, and gasoline was poured and ignited in two separate areas inside.

Four children were inside at the time, and all were able to escape without being hurt, according to a news release issued by the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Witnesses identified the arson suspect as Alfred Deon Jarvis Sr.

They reported that Jarvis Sr. yelled threats that “everyone is going to die” before setting the home on fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Investigators said Jarvis was banned from the home due to active protective orders and had previously removed the home’s Ring doorbell camera.

Messages and recordings provided by the victim showed threats to kill them, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Jarvis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison.

