Taylor Swift’s ultimate hype man may be Jason Kelce: ‘His soul has left his body’

(CNN) — We kind of figured Jason Kelce to be a Swiftie and now he has confirmed that theory.

“Our guest today is a singer, songwriter and producer and director from Nashville, Tennesee,” Jason Kelce practically screamed in a new preview clip of Taylor Swift’s upcoming appearance on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, “New Heights.” “That’s bull s**t, she is from Reading, Pennsylvania.”

Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, laughed at that before Jason Kelce launched into a recitation of her many awards and accolades, including being the first and only artist so far to win the album of the year Grammy four times.

Travis Kelce reacted excitedly to every fact, while the singer appeared both humble and impressed.

His brother didn’t leave him out in his hype.

“And as a fan of that guy on the Chiefs, she has 19 wins, 2 AFC titles and a Super Bowl,” Jason Kelce said as Swift threw up the peace sign.

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and those are some of his stats since he and Swift started dating in 2023.

Swift, who Jason Kelce said was the “most requested guest on the podcast,” thanked him for his enthusiasm.

“That intro! Jason!” Swift said. “Oh my God! No look, his soul has left his body.”

Jason Kelce indeed appeared like he was glitching after all that enthusiasm.

“I’m cramping!” he joked.

“Thank you for screaming for like 47 seconds for me,” Swift said to him. “That was so nice. That was so sweet.”

Her boyfriend welcomed “Tay Tay” to the podcast to which she replied, “Thank you for having me on my favorite podcast.”

Swift also proved that she, too, has a sense of humor.

“As we all know, you know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast,” she said. “I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

The episode of “New Heights” featuring Swift is scheduled to drop Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

It will stream on YouTube with live coverage on CNN.com.

