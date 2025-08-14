101-year-old WWII veteran receives free dental care from Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

By Mike Trim

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPTV) — A local World War II “Hero Among Us” honored by the Florida Panthers is receiving free dental care after a WPTV reunion of Heroes.

Richard Rossi, 101, was one of the three veterans WPTV anchor Mike Trim reunited together after they were honored during the Panthers’ Stanley Cup playoff home games.

During the planning for that reunion, Trim connected Rossi with the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, a group that specializes in funding critical dental care to eligible veterans.

Wounded Veterans Relief Fund quickly got Rossi to an appointment at USA Dental in Port St. Lucie, and now he’s getting full dental work like fillings and more — free of charge.

Nick Cannon of Wounded Veterans Relief Fund was first to set Rossi up with the appointment and said it’s the mission of his team.

“We get our veterans in, we get them seen through our dental program and our amazing dental partners,” Cannon said. “300 throughout the entire state and growing every single day. There is not bureaucracy. There is no red tape. We find the issue.”

Cannon says, according to the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, 85% of military veterans are not qualified for VA dental care. The organization also provides critical help to veterans in need.

Rossi has another appointment this week.

