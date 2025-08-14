APD charges six teens in connection with murder of homeless man

By Amari Saxton

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — APD homicide detectives have charged a 19-year-old and five teenagers in connection with the fatal shooting of a homeless man that took place on July 2.

Alexis Monrroy, 19, was with three juveniles ages 15, 16, and 14 in Santa Fe on July 2 when they stole a black Hyundai and drove to Albuquerque. The group picked up two others along the way, ages 12 and 14, when they got to Albuquerque.

The 16-year-old later told the detectives they drove around Albuquerque for a while when they spotted a homeless man, Frank Howard, 45, at around 3:20 a.m. in the bus stop area of Menaul Boulevard and Eubank Boulevard. According to him, the teens wanted to scare the man and fight him.

The group yelled at Howard as they approached him in the black Hyundai. The 16-year-old and 15-year-old stepped out of the vehicle, approaching Howard at the bus stop, where the 15-year-old fired a handgun at Howard.

Howard was shot in the back and fell in the northbound lanes east of Eubank. He died as a result of his wounds.

Detectives later learned that Santa Fe Police officers also arrested a group of teens that same day at around 8:47 a.m. for a shooting that occurred at Burger King with them attacking a pregnant woman and flashing a handgun. The three girls were charged by Santa Fe Police officers, and the 15 and 16-year-old boys were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington.

Detectives later discovered that the firearm used in the Burger King attack was the same one that was used to kill Frank Howard.

Arrest warrants were obtained for all six suspects. Monrroy, who is being charged as an adult, is being charged with an open count of murder and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old are both being charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and theft of vehicles.

The three girls are being charged with the auto thefts and criminal damage to property.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.