Man turns $300 prize into $714K playing Fast Cash progressive jackpot

By Joe Buczek

KENT COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan man turned $300 Michigan Lottery prize into a $714,891 progressive jackpot prize playing the Super Lucky 7s Fast Cash game.

The 39-year-old Kent County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Exit 76 – Meadowbrooke, located at 4919 Town Center Court Southeast in Grand Rapids.

“I usually play scratch off tickets, but I bought a $30 Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket on a whim and ended up winning $300,” said the player in a statement. “When I cashed that ticket, I used $20 of my winnings to buy a Super Lucky 7s ticket.

“I scanned the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app and started shaking when I saw I’d won $714,891. The first thing I did was walk over and give the cashier a hug!”

With his winnings, the man plans to put some away for his children’s college funds, pay bills, and then save the rest.

The Michigan Lottery offers several Fast Cash instant-win games. Fast Cash games give players a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly, according to the lottery. Games include Wild Time Progressive, Lucky Clover, Diamond Wild Time Progressive, Extreme Green, Detroit Lions Rush for Riches, Michigan Money and Super Lucky 7s.

Tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $30 per play.

