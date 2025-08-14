Over 30 rounds fired at homes, vehicles in north Sacramento County

By Eric Schucht

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — More than 30 rounds were fired at property Thursday morning in the Foothill Farms area of north Sacramento County, officials said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office got a call just after 2 a.m. reporting that a few vehicles and two homes in the 6200 block of Everest Way had been hit with bullets. No one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told KCRA 3 the location of the shooting was a place deputies typically don’t get calls from.

“This is not a neighborhood that we come to. This is one of the few areas in the county I actually had to punch into Google Maps to figure out how to get here. This is a very quiet, very well-kept neighborhood. We were just down here last week for National Night Out. So this is not a place we come to for any types of calls for service.”

One witness said the area doesn’t see anything like this.

“Yeah, very shocking. Yeah, very humbling,” Mark Benavidez said. “Too close to home. A stray… a family across the street has a bunch of children, and god forbid something like that would happen.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 916-874-5115.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.