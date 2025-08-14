Woman charged in fatal shooting of man while he slept

By Nick Sloan

CLINTON, Missouri (KMBC) — A Clinton woman has been charged after police say she fatally shot a man in the head while he slept.

According to a probable cause statement filed Wednesday in Henry County, Clinton police officers were dispatched to a home at 6:34 a.m. Aug. 13 after Angelika Couch told dispatchers she had shot the victim.

Couch said the man, her husband, had threatened to kill her in the morning.

According to court documents, police said Couch told them the victim had argued with her, damaged the house and put a handgun in her mouth the night before.

After the man went to bed, Couch said she found the gun on his nightstand the next morning and shot him in the head.

Officers found the revolver on the nightstand, loaded with five .38 special cartridges, one of which had been fired. Couch repeated the same account during a post-Miranda interview, police said.

She is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

No bond has been set in the case.

