7-month-old baby reportedly kidnapped during Yucaipa attack

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a baby boy who was reportedly kidnapped.

Deputies responded to the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard, an area near a shopping center and several stores, just before 8 p.m. Thursday regarding a 7-month-old boy who was reported missing. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a woman reported that she was attacked outside a retail store, and during the attack, the baby was taken.

“K9 Units with scent tracking dogs also responded and conducted and an exhaustive search for the child and any possible suspects,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

The child weighs about 21 pounds, is approximately 24 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and is cross-eyed, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie.

“This is an active investigation, and we are seeking the public’s help in locating the child,” the sheriff’s department posted on social media.

Further details on the child’s disappearance were not immediately available.

