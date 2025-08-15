City of Juárez to host ‘Juárez en la Juárez: Amor Eterno’ cultural event this weekend

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez will host the "Juárez en la Juárez: Amor Eterno" event this Saturday, August 16, aimed at revitalizing and boosting the city's Downtown area along the historic Benito Juárez Avenue. The event will close Juárez Avenue from the intersection of Mejía Street to Azucenas Street.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and will feature local music, food, and entertainment, all inspired by one of Juan Gabriel's most famous songs, 'Amor Eterno.'

Local officials highlighted that these events in Downtown are now becoming a quarterly tradition, providing a safe, familiar, and culturally rich space for families from both sides of the border.

Over 10 local businesses will participate to offer affordable prices, along with more than 30 food options at the event.

The Juárez Municipal Police Department (SSPM) and the Juárez Road Safety Department (CGSV) will also be present to ensure safety and provide guidance to attendees from Juárez and El Paso.

"'Juárez en la Juárez: Amor Eterno' promises an afternoon and evening of community, live music, and local flavors, reaffirming the commitment of the municipality and local businesses to strengthen the cultural and economic vitality of the historic center," the City stated.

Juárez departments also provided parking options, since Benito Juárez Avenue will be closed during the event.

Available parking includes:

Juárez City Hall Parking, open 24 hours

Santa Fe Parking, open 24 hours

Ex-Mexican Customs Parking, open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. and will remain available until the last vehicle leaves.

The Juárez Road Safety Department (CGSV) also shared alternative routes for those returning to El Paso via the Paso del Norte Bridge and safety tips for drivers near the event.

The 'Amor Eterno' celebration will continue until 1 a.m. on Sunday.

More updates in later newscasts.