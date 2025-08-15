Rare Ferrari 250 GTO unveiled at Monterey Car Week ahead of Florida auction

By Tom Lopez

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KSBW) — Mecum Auctions has unveiled the rare 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO to the public for the first time ahead of its scheduled auction in January in Kissimmee, Florida.

The car, known as the “Ferrari of Ferraris,” is one of only 36 ever produced and is the only one delivered in White Bianco, now referred to as Bianco Speciale.

“As far as collectors go, the 250 GTO is the holy grail of Ferraris. It’s really the holy grail of collector cars in total,” said a representative from Mecum Auctions, Sam Murtaugh.

The car was originally purchased by John Coombs, a British racing team owner, who was able to special order it in white, making it unique among its peers.

Mecum Auctions has consigned the car to be sold at their Kissimmee auction in January, marking the first time it has been displayed to the public since its sale announcement.

“There’s not many people that can afford to buy this car, but they can come in, appreciate it, and come to an event like ours and appreciate what they are into, what they can afford, what they aspire to afford, or to aspire to purchase,” Murtaugh said. “And be part of this community. And that’s really the coolest thing about it for me.”

“We’ve got, you know, quite a few months to go till, until it’s, it’s time on the, on the auction block, but, the all things are going well,” the representative said.

