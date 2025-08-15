Upper East Side fire erupts on roof of building in NYC

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS, WLNY) — A three alarm fire on New York City’s Upper East Side sent plumes of black smoke into the sky on Friday.

It happened at a 7-story apartment building at 305 East 95th Street, between 2nd and 1st Avenues, in Manhattan.

The FDNY said they were called to the building just after 10 a.m. for a report of a fire on the roof. It quickly escalated to a 3-alarm fire with over 40 units and 170 members, including EMS workers, officials said.

Videos showed the bright orange flames and thick, black smoke shooting from the roof and into the sky above. More videos showed firefighters on the roof as the flames billowed out of the structure.

The fire spread to the building’s cockloft and three penthouses before it was contained, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief James Canty said.

People in the neighborhood reported hearing an explosion when the fire started.

“The entire building shook. I actually thought something, like a truck, drove into the building, or even an earthquake,” a woman said.

The NYC Office of Emergency Management advised people nearby to close their windows because of the smoke and said to expect traffic delays in the area.

According to the City Department of Buildings, there was a partial stop-work order at the location. We are working to get more details about the order.

Canty said the cause of the fire is under investigation and that three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Mark Prussin contributed to this report.

