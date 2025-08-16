Skip to Content
"From Head to Toe, Together We Grow" 4th Annual Women's Wellness Summit

Published 8:14 PM

The Junior League of El Paso talked about the 4th Annual Women’s Wellness summit during an interview on ABC 7 at Noon.  

Dr. Amy Field and Dr. Victoria Sank-Antony highlighted demand in the community for holistic health for women.

The summit is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6100 Dew St.

The Women's Wellness Summit has grown from a traditional style conference to a women-led community training health resource.

Yvonne Suarez

