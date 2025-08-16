“From Head to Toe, Together We Grow” 4th Annual Women’s Wellness Summit

The Junior League of El Paso talked about the 4th Annual Women’s Wellness summit during an interview on ABC 7 at Noon.

Dr. Amy Field and Dr. Victoria Sank-Antony highlighted demand in the community for holistic health for women.

The summit is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6100 Dew St.

The Women's Wellness Summit has grown from a traditional style conference to a women-led community training health resource.