Judge blocks Trump FTC’s ‘retaliation’ against liberal media watchdog

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s investigation of a liberal advocacy group known for its campaigns against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and Elon Musk’s X.

Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan cited evidence that the investigation, which was opened by the Federal Trade Commission last spring, was an act of retaliation against the advocacy group, Media Matters for America.

The judge granted a preliminary injunction because, she wrote, “Media Matters is likely to succeed in its First Amendment retaliation claim, which is all it needs at this stage.”

Media Matters has been a thorn in the side of Musk and his X social network for years. The group has published numerous reports about the prevalence of violent and hateful posts on X, leading Musk to call them an “evil propaganda machine” hellbent on harming his business by turning off advertisers.

Musk sued Media Matters in response; the group has countersued, and some Republican elected officials have backed Musk. The overarching charge is that liberal activists have colluded with advertisers to hurt conservative platforms and chill speech.

Some of the advertisers Musk has sued have fought back, arguing that he has resorted to legal and political maneuvers “to win back the business X lost in the free market when it disrupted its own business and alienated many of its customers.”

With President Trump back in power, Musk and other Media Matters opponents have felt emboldened. Media Matters alleged “retribution” when the FTC said it was probing possible collusion.

Media Matters filed suit against the FTC seeking legal relief, which is what Sooknanan delivered on Friday, though the court battle is likely to continue.

An FTC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the court order.

Media Matters, which has been seriously hampered by Musk and company, said the injunction is a symbol of effective resistance to the Trump administration.

“The court’s ruling demonstrates the importance of fighting over folding, which far too many are doing when confronted with intimidation from the Trump administration,” Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said in a statement.

“This case is not just about the campaign to punish and silence Media Matters, however,” he said. “It is a critical test for whether the courts will allow any administration — from any political party — to bully media and non-profit organizations through illegal abuses of power.”

