DC students head back to school amid Trump focus on cleaning up juvenile crime in the district

(CNN) — In southeast Washington, DC, children stood in line Friday to receive new backpacks filled with school supplies, while community organizers passed out free hot dogs and hamburgers to teenagers to celebrate the last few days of summer before. But just a few blocks away, the sight of National Guard trucks cut into the celebration — a reminder that the school year will begin under the shadow of federal troops.

“This is not going to go off well … most middle school kids walk to school by themselves. They’re going to have to walk through soldiers and police,” Dara Baldwin, a DC-based activist on the Free DC advisory council, told CNN. “They’re going to be fearful for their lives. … They’re either not going to want to go to school, or they’re going to react to these people in their space.”

President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal law enforcement to the nation’s capital to combat what he has described as “roving mobs of wild youth” has ignited fear among parents, activists and youth advocates that Black and Latino teens will face heightened policing as they return to class next week.

When Trump announced he was placing the District of Columbia’s police department under federal control and deploying National Guard troops, he argued that youth crime in DC demanded urgent intervention. According to a report from the DC Policy Center, the juvenile arrest rate in DC is nearly double the national rate. Data from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, an independent DC agency that tracks public safety statistics, shows that total juvenile arrests during the first half of 2025 have largely remained consistent with the number in the first half of each year since 2023, when there was an increase after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Looking specifically at juvenile arrests for violent offenses, which includes robberies, aggravated assaults and assaults with a deadly weapon, between 2019 and 2020, they dropped from 585 to 347, as did the overall number of arrests in DC during the beginning of the pandemic. That decline was short-lived: The numbers began climbing again in 2022, rising from 466 arrests for violent offenses to 641 in 2023 before dropping again in 2024 to 496, according to the data from the CJCC.

Youth advocates cite the city’s investment in more resources and programs targeting young people as part of the reason for the drop in arrests for violent offenses. In 2023, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a declaration of a juvenile crime emergency which focused city resources on addressing the issue.

This year the DC Council approved stricter juvenile curfews that also give the city’s police chief the ability to double down with even stricter emergency short-term curfews. She used those curfews recently around Navy Yard, an area near the Washington Nationals ballpark and the waterfront.

“It’s clear that the target is the inner-city youth,” Kelsye Adams, an activist for DC statehood and director of DC Vote, told CNN at a rally outside of the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday. “And what I’ve seen on the news from where the police checkpoints and the neighborhoods that they’re going in, they are directly attacking young, Black and brown kids.”

The White House says the administration’s policies are aimed at making DC safer.

“Washington DC leaders have failed the city’s youth – juvenile crime has been a serious concern for residents and local leaders even before President Trump’s intervention to Make DC Safe Again,” Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, told CNN in a statement. “The status quo of ignoring kids committing violent crimes has not worked, it has only exasperated the situation – President Trump is making DC safe again for everyone.”

The DC Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

CNN has spoken to more than a dozen DC residents about Trump’s crime crackdown and whether it will impact the children in their communities – and some parents say the extra presence could reduce violence.

“I got mixed reactions with that,” Kim Hall, 45, a longtime district resident who has three children in the DC public school system, told CNN at the backpack event in Anacostia. “To me, it actually makes the street more safe, because a lot of the crime that goes on, especially over there in southwest and southeast, is happening while the kids are going to school or they’re coming out of school.”

“If the police is around, there won’t be so much of the gun violence,” she added.

Anthony Motley, 76, a DC resident who has 10 grandchildren in the school system, told CNN that young people are “the future, and we need to protect the future. So, whatever we need to do to protect our future, I’m for that.”

Others CNN spoke with, including Sharelle Stagg, a DC resident and educator in the public school system, aren’t convinced that increased patrols and law enforcement are going to help their children.

“I’m not certain this is the best strategy, especially when you think about just the way that it was rolled out and kind of presented to communities,” Stagg said.

Tahir Duckett, executive director of the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law School, agrees that Trump deploying National Guard troops to DC could make violence worse, not better.

“When you have these major shows of force, and you have people who feel like the police aren’t actually part of the community, but are more of an occupying force, then you tend to see people not want to cooperate with the police,” he said, which “can lead to increased crime rates.”

Youth advocates also told CNN they are worried young Black and Brown men will be the most impacted by the larger law enforcement presence. Black children make up more than half of DC’s youth population, according to census data.

“I’ve been brought up into the community where we’ve seen this often. So it might look different to some other people, but not me, not the community that I come from, and our communities have been targeted for years,” Carlos Wilson, who works with Alliance of Concerned Men, a group that helps inner-city youth and hosted the back-to-school event in southeast DC, told CNN.

He argued that Trump could use the funding for more resources to help young people in this city instead of on an increased law enforcement presence.

“That’s what’s gonna make it better, more programs, more opportunities for the younger folks. I think that’s what’s gonna make our community better. Not police presence. We need resources. We need help, not people coming in.”

