5 things to know for August 18: Ukraine, Israel-Hamas war, DC, Hurricane Erin, Pollution

Remember this name: Bodhana Sivanandan. The 10-year-old British girl recently made history in the Game of Kings.

1️⃣ Ukraine

Prior to last week’s historic summit in Alaska, President Donald Trump said he would be disappointed if a ceasefire wasn’t reached between Russia and Ukraine, and even threatened “severe” consequences on Moscow if Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t end the fighting. However, Trump returned from the summit with different priorities. He is now focused on securing a peace deal without a ceasefire and said “we don’t have to think” about sanctions against Russia. Trump will host a summit at the White House today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders to discuss his talks with Putin in more detail. But on his social media site, Trump appeared to preview the message he’ll deliver to his visitors: If Zelensky wants the war in Ukraine to end, he must agree to some of Russia’s conditions, including that Ukraine cede Crimea and agree never to join NATO.

2️⃣ Israel-Hamas war

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis gathered around Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday to demand an end to the war in Gaza and the return of the remaining 50 hostages. Many protesters also participated in a nationwide general strike, blocked major roads and staged rallies in cities across Israel. These events were led by family members of the hostages and the October Council, which represents bereaved families from the war. It was one of the largest coordinated demonstrations since the beginning of the Gaza war nearly two years ago. “We are united in one simple demand directed at the Israeli government: Put an Israeli proposal on the table today for a comprehensive deal — to end the war in exchange for the return of the last hostage,” said Vicky Cohen, whose son Nimrod is a hostage. Israeli police said at least 38 protesters were arrested for allegedly disturbing the peace.

3️⃣ DC

President Trump’s recent declaration of a crime emergency in Washington, DC, and his decision to federalize the city’s police force have already prompted protests and at least one lawsuit. Now, three Republican-led states are sending hundreds of their own National Guard troops to the nation’s capital to assist in Trump’s efforts. West Virginia plans to send 300 to 400 National Guard troops, South Carolina has authorized the deployment of 200 troops and Ohio said it will send 150. These units will join the 800 DC National Guard troops that Trump has already deployed to patrol the district along with Border Patrol, ICE, FBI and DEA agents. Although Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office declined to comment on the deployment of additional troops in DC, she posted on X: “American soldiers and airmen policing American citizens on American soil is #UnAmerican.”

4️⃣ Hurricane Erin

Hurricane Erin became one of the fastest-strengthening Atlantic hurricanes on record when it transformed from a Category 1 storm with 75 mph winds on Friday to a Category 5 with near 160 mph winds just over 24 hours later. So far, the storm’s outer bands have dumped heavy rainfall across Puerto Rico and left 100,000 people without power, Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón said Sunday. Additional rainfall of up to 6 inches is forecast over the Turks and Caicos and the eastern Bahamas through Tuesday. But as it churns through the Atlantic Ocean north of the Caribbean, Erin could double or even triple in size, which may cause rough ocean conditions across much of the western Atlantic, the Hurricane Center said. While the storm is forecast to stay well offshore, its expansive wind field is already sending large swells outward for hundreds of miles and bringing dangerous rip currents to US shores.

5️⃣ Pollution

Satellites will face greater risks in the coming decades during solar-triggered geomagnetic storms because of the effect that climate pollution has on Earth’s atmosphere, a new study found. As planet-warming carbon dioxide increases in the upper atmosphere, it will likely make the air less dense. Geomagnetic storms have the opposite effect; they increase how dense the air is in these upper layers, making it difficult for satellites to maintain their speed and altitude. During their study, researchers found that geomagnetic storms later this century could cause bigger spikes in atmospheric density because Earth’s upper atmosphere will be less dense overall. Such a rapid throttling up of atmospheric density may damage critical satellite networks — including those used for GPS and communications — and cause problems for society at the Earth’s surface.

Breakfast browse

Prepare for more delays, cancellations

Despite back-to-work orders from the Canadian government, more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants plan to continue their strike.

Monica Seles reveals illness

The tennis champ decided to see a doctor after noticing symptoms such as double vision and weakness in her arms and legs.

Louisiana sues Roblox over child safety

The wildly popular online gaming platform is accused of perpetuating an environment where sexual predators “thrive, unite, hunt and victimize kids.”

‘The end is near’ for Megadeth

The thrash metal giants are planning to bid their final farewell in 2026.

Let-tuce celebrate lunchtime

Here are 12 of America’s most iconic sandwiches and where to eat them.

In memoriam

British actor Terence Stamp dies at 87

Stamp appeared in dozens of movies, but he was best known to American audiences for playing General Zod in two “Superman” films. He later provided the voice of Jor-El, Superman’s father, in the hit TV series “Smallville.”

Big number

$177 million

That’s how much AT&T has agreed to pay to settle claims related to data breaches in 2024. Millions of customers will be eligible to file claims — and could receive up to $7,500.

Quotable

The Oscar-winning director commenting on President Trump’s orders about what should and shouldn’t be displayed at the Smithsonian Institution.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Dedicated collector creates sports memorabilia masterpiece

And he did it all in just one year!

