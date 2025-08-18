PV productions // Shutterstock

Car insurance rates in Texas August 2025

The auto insurance rates published in this guide are based on the results of research completed by Way.com’s data team. Using a mix of public and internal data, we analyzed millions of rate averages across U.S. ZIP codes. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings and should be used for comparative purposes only.

– Texas Farm Bureau provides the cheapest liability coverage at $43 per month in Texas.

– Texas Farm Bureau offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in Texas at $112 per month.

– At $144 per month, Kamay is the cheapest city for car insurance in Texas.

Read on to learn more about car insurance price trends in Texas. More car insurance rate data is available in the original article at Way.com.

Cheapest liability insurance in Texas

For drivers looking to meet Texas minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. Texas Farm Bureau: $43

#2. USAA: $44

#3. State Farm: $48

#4. Progressive: $50

#5. Mercury: $54

Cheap full coverage in Texas

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

Cheapest full coverage insurance in Texas

#1. Texas Farm Bureau: $112

#2. AAA Texas: $139

#3. State Farm: $141

#4. USAA: $142

#5. Redpoint County Mutual: $161

Impact of traffic violations on Texas auto insurance rates

In Texas, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer’s policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in Texas may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here’s a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in Texas after common driving violations.

– No violation: $216

– Not-at-fault accident: $231

– Failure to wear a seat belt: $248

– Speeding 6 – 10 MPH over limit: $247

– Speeding 21 – 25 MPH over limit: $250

– DUI: $348

– Reckless driving: $324

– Driving with a suspended license: $306

– Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $332

Car insurance rates across Texas’s top cities

Your location impacts your car insurance rate. Busy cities mean higher costs due to traffic, while quieter towns often have lower premiums.

Cities with the cheapest average monthly premium in Texas

#1. Kamay: $144

#2. Wichita Falls: $145

#3. Fort Hancock: $146

#3. Iowa Park: $146

#5. Sheppard Air Force Base: $147

Cities with the most expensive average monthly premium in Texas

#1. Aldine: $228

#2. Alief: $226

#3. North Houston: $225

#3. Mission Bend: $225

#5. Hufsmith: $224

