El Paso County Commissioners holds moment of silence for Cacique José Sierra Sr.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During a County Commissioners Court meeting El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego had a few words for the passing of Cacique José Sierra Sr.

"I'd like to read something on behalf of José Sierra Sr., who was a Cacique, or pueblo, and just an incredible person and I'd like to read this and just have a minute of silence for him, please," Judge Samaniego said.

"He was actively involved in programs designated to educate the youth about their history. He frequently represented the tribe in their interactions with local and governmental bodies... this is a man who will be very missed, who had a lot to do with keeping our culture and making sure we didn't forget our history."

Sierra Sr. was appointed to Cacique in 2017.