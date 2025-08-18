Portillo’s restaurant chain to open location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Portillo's, the iconic Chicago-style restaurant chain known for its Italian beef, Chicago dogs, and famous chocolate cake is opening its first-ever restaurant in El Paso

The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Montana Ave. and Loop 375 at Montana Commons and offer seating for about 120 guests inside and approximately 40 outside.

Portillo's officials say the location will feature Portillo’s “Restaurant of the Future” design with indoor/outdoor dining and double drive-thru lanes.

El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson reacted to the news today.

“On behalf of the City of El Paso, I’m thrilled to welcome Portillo’s to our vibrant and growing community. Portillo’s is a perfect fit for our city – where great food, culture and community come together," Mayor Johnson said. "We are proud that Portillo’s has chosen El Paso as its newest home, creating jobs, bringing new energy to our local economy, and giving El Pasoans a delicious new reason to celebrate. Welcome to El Paso!”