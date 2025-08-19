Skip to Content
News

Best public middle schools in Texas

By
New
Published 10:58 PM

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

Best public middle schools in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Texas using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#10. Westlake Academy

– School grades: K-12
– Location: Westlake, TX
– Enrollment: 888 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#9. Hill Country Middle School

– School grades: 6-9
– Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 968 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Rido // Shutterstock

#8. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School

– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 610 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#7. West Ridge Middle School

– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 899 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#6. Chaparral Star Academy

– School grades: K-12
– Location: Austin, TX
– Enrollment: 360 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. Devers Junior High School

– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Devers Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 54 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy

– School grades: 6-8
– Location: South Texas Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 802 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#3. Spring Branch Academic Institute

– School grades: K-12
– Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 148 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#2. Meridian World School

– School grades: K-12
– Location: Round Rock, TX
– Enrollment: 1,727 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Rido // Shutterstock

#1. BASIS San Antonio Shavano

– School grades: 6-12
– Location: BASIS Texas Charter Schools, TX
– Enrollment: 1,038 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content