Best public middle schools in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Texas using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.
#10. Westlake Academy
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Westlake, TX
– Enrollment: 888 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#9. Hill Country Middle School
– School grades: 6-9
– Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 968 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#8. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 610 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#7. West Ridge Middle School
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 899 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#6. Chaparral Star Academy
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Austin, TX
– Enrollment: 360 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#5. Devers Junior High School
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Devers Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 54 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#4. South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: South Texas Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 802 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#3. Spring Branch Academic Institute
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 148 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#2. Meridian World School
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Round Rock, TX
– Enrollment: 1,727 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. BASIS San Antonio Shavano
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: BASIS Texas Charter Schools, TX
– Enrollment: 1,038 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+