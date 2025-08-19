Man wanted for assault arrested at El Paso construction site

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old

Jose Angel Enriquez after receiving information regarding a wanted individual with active felony warrants.

The individual was reported to be employed at a construction site in the 10300 block of Desert Oak Court, near the intersection of Neuvo Hueco Tanks and Interstate 10.

The Sheriff's office says deputies conducted a search of the multi-story site and found the suspect hiding behind a piece of plywood board.

Enriquez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – No Bond

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – No Bond

Discharge of a Firearm in Certain Municipalities – No Bond

Enriquez had previously been featured on El Paso’s Most Wanted list during the week of July 25.