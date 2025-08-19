Quentin Tarantino reveals what his ‘best’ movie is

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed which of his movies he thinks is the best – and it’s probably not the one you’d expect.

The American director has two Academy Awards to his name: one for the screenplay of “Pulp Fiction” in 1994 and another for the screenplay of “Django Unchained” 18 years later.

But neither is what he considers to be his best – or even his favorite – movie.

Rather, he says 2009’s “Inglourious Basterds” is his best piece of work, while his favorite is his most recent feature film “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

He made the comments during an interview with “The Church of Tarantino” podcast in an episode released on Friday.

Asked to reveal which of his movies he loves the most, the 62-year-old said: “‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ is my favorite, ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my best, but I think ‘Kill Bill’ is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could have made it.”

Set in Nazi-occupied France and starring Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, “Inglourious Basterds” follows the exploits of a group of American Jewish soldiers who plan to assassinate Nazi leaders.

Tarantino went on to say that “every aspect” of his two-volume “Kill Bill” story, which sees Uma Thurman star as a former assassin hellbent on vengeance after waking from a coma, was taken from his imagination, loves and passions.

“So I think ‘Kill Bill’ is the movie I was born to make. I think ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my masterpiece but ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ is my favorite,” he said.

Some of his output also came in for criticism.

When asked if there was anything he would change, Tarantino said he “miscalculated a couple of things along the way.”

“The only thing that bites my a** is just a few little shots in both ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’,” he said, adding that both featured some “amateur sh*t.”

While he “loves” both movies, he said they were made early in his career when “I didn’t know what I didn’t know.” He said he didn’t want to point out his mistakes, but mentioned equipment in a shot, the shadow of a boom and the mark of an X where the actors should have been standing. “It takes you at least two movies to figure out how to do it,” he joked.

During the interview, Tarantino said his latest project, “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” a follow up to “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” has just started filming.

“One Upon a Time… in Hollywood” starred Leonardo DiCaprio as fading TV actor Rick Dalton, while his stunt double Cliff Booth was portrayed by Pitt. Together, they try to recapture their success and fame.

Tarantino previously told CNN that the next movie he directs would be his last. It had been rumored that this would be a script called “The Movie Critic” but he scrapped the idea last year.

Explaining why, he said he lost interest in bringing the story to the big screen. “I pulled the plug on it,” he said.

“I was so excited about the writing but I wasn’t really that excited about dramatizing what I wrote once we were in pre-production, partly because I’m using the skill set that I learned from ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’” he said, adding that “The Movie Critic” would have been set in a similar place and time.

