The Whataburger on Sunland Park is open for business

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Whataburger on Sunland Park Drive has opened its doors after being closed for months.

One of the oldest Whataburger locations in El Paso has been fully renovated.

To kick off the grand reopening the first guests in the drive through lanes won free Whataburger for a year.

One woman who won says she waited since the previous day at 3:30 p.m. and also got a free box of Whataburger merchandise.

If you weren't one of these lucky winners, don't worry. The Sunland Park Whataburger has declared the following week, Whataweek, with daily giveaways to thank the Sunland Park and El Paso faithful.

Starting on Aug. 25 customers will be able score free goodies and food from the restaurant, with a different free item each day.