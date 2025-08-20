Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Latinés in Leadership Awards to honor Latinas across southern New Mexico

Save the Date_LIL 2025
Nominations QR
Tickets Qr
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) -  The Covarrubias-Aprendamos Foundation and the Zamora Family Foundation will host the Latinés in Leadership Awards, a celebration honoring Latina and non-binary Latiné individuals making an impact in southern New Mexico. This year's event will take place on October 10, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Rio Grande Winery.

Nominations are open and will be accepted until September 1, 2025. Community members are encouraged to nominate Latiné women or non-binary individuals who exemplify professional excellence, cultural pride, and a deep dedication to service in one of the 11 award categories, including:

Nomination Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeCVfCAOoLJByDgdrEJzNF38jHfJQaoFmcfqxepFaHbU6cjfQ/viewform?usp=dialog

For sponsorship opportunities or tickets, contact Caroline at CarolineZinLC@gmail.com or 575-386-5054.

Celebremos nuestra comunidad y cultura!

Covarrubias Aprendamos Foundation https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566785847865

Zamora Family Foundation https://www.facebook.com/ZamoraFa

Nichole Gomez

