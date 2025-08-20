‘Good moral character,’ too many tourists, the latest K-pop hit: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, Sarah Hutter, CNN

The Trump administration is expanding the requirement for immigrants who are hoping to become US citizens to display “good moral character.” Some immigration lawyers called it a troubling change that adds uncertainty to the naturalization process.

This has been Europe’s summer of discontent, with locals protesting overtourism everywhere from Tenerife to the Louvre. As destinations take action to stem the not-so-subtle anger, what does the future hold for mass tourism?

The end could be near for Spirit Airlines, which recently said there was “substantial doubt” it could stay in business for more than a year. That would be bad news not just for employees and customers but for everyone seeking bargain airfares.

Financial scams are nothing new, but the internet, social media, AI and crypto make it so much easier for the bad guys these days. There are telltale signs that something is fishy — and ways to reduce your chances of being swindled.

Netflix has a hit on its hands with “KPop Demon Hunters,” which debuted in June and is on track to become the platform’s most-watched original film. Here’s why the animated flick is slaying summer.

⛪ Church on wheels: The Kiruna Church was previously named Sweden’s most beautiful building. It’s now part of a project that will relocate nearly 6,000 residents and some of Kiruna’s buildings. See how they tackled this massive move.

💧H2-whoa: Ever feel like the boring one at the table when you don’t order alcohol? Well, fear not — this British restaurant has your back after launching the UK’s first water menu.

🏍️ Quiz answer: B. Mark Warren, a retired fire inspector from Anchorage, received a motorcycle after his interview went viral in Russia.

