Police respond to report of active shooter at Villanova University while students are asked to shelter in place

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, according a post by the Radnor Township Police Department on its Facebook page.

All nearby residents and students are being asked to shelter in place.

People on campus are also being asked to stay clear of Law School Scarpa Hall, move to a secure location and to lock or barricade doors, the university posted on its website.

The reports came hours after the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sent an active-shooter alert and the campus went on lockdown. Police later said the authorities found “no evidence of a threat.” Authorities are investigating the Tennessee incident as a possible case of swatting, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Villanova is a private Catholic university in the suburbs of Philadelphia and is the alma mater of Pope Leo XIV.

New student orientation and registration began Thursday and is scheduled to go until Saturday, while classes begin Monday, according to the school’s academic calendar.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.