Trump plans to join law enforcement on streets of Washington, DC, Thursday night

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said in an interview that he intends to join law enforcement on the streets of Washington, DC Thursday evening.

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police, and with the military, of course,” the president told radio host Todd Starnes Thursday.

A senior White House official said that the details of the evening were still being worked out.

It’s the latest development since the president ordered the federal government to take control of the city’s police department earlier this month. And it follows another staged event centered on the DC takeover on Wednesday, when Vice President JD Vance visited a Shake Shack at Union Station at lunchtime to thank National Guard members who have been deployed to the city.

During that event, Vance was frequently drowned out by protesters as he appeared alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Blocked from the second-floor area where the guardsmen lunch was taking place, the protesters loudly chanted “shame,” “this is our city,” and “we want the military out of our streets.”

This story has been updated.

