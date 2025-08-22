5 things to know for August 22: Immigration, DC, Gerrymandering, Suicide hotline, Satellites

By Jade Walker, CNN

Do you like to sit in an aisle seat while flying? Or maybe you prefer a window seat for the best view? Passengers who claimed they paid extra money to sit in window seats on two airlines got quite a surprise once they boarded their flights — and now they are taking the carriers to court.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Immigration

A federal judge has ruled that no additional detainees should be housed at the remote migrant detention camp recently erected in the Florida Everglades. Judge Kathleen Williams issued the preliminary injunction after a federal lawsuit was filed by environmental groups and a Native American tribe who are concerned about the impact the facility — nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz” — will have on the environmentally sensitive area. Williams’ order also requires the removal of all lighting, fencing, “generators, gas, sewage, and other waste and waste receptacles that were installed to support this project,” within 60 days. Lawmakers who’ve toured the detention center said it’s filled with hundreds of migrants confined in cages. Detainees interviewed by CNN said that in addition to the loss of their freedom, they’re fed meager meals and are constantly dealing with sweltering heat, sewer backups and mosquitoes.

2️⃣ DC

US troops may soon be deployed to a city near you. While making an appearance at a US Park Police facility on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced plans to expand his law enforcement and National Guard crackdown to other jurisdictions. In a post on Truth Social early Friday, Trump praised law enforcement and the National Guard’s actions: “Washington, D.C. is SAFE AGAIN! The crowds are coming back, the spirit is high, and our D.C. National Guard and Police are doing a fantastic job.” Despite his claims, economic activity is suffering in DC. Fewer people are eating at area restaurants and foot traffic has plummeted more than 80% in retail-store categories compared to data from a year ago. The president’s crackdown also involves clearing homeless encampments, but it remains unclear where officials are sending the people once their tents are dismantled.

3️⃣ Gerrymandering

California Democrats passed a trio of redistricting bills on Thursday in response to Republicans in the Texas House approving new congressional maps that could eliminate five Democratic US House seats ahead of the 2026 midterms. Taken together, the package of bills will ask voters in the Golden State to replace California’s current congressional maps with new ones aimed at netting Democrats five US House seats. While the Texas maps will take effect once they’re signed into law, the proposed California maps could still be rejected in a November special election.

4️⃣ Suicide hotline

The Trump administration shuttered the specialized service for LGBTQ+ youth at the National Suicide Hotline on July 17. Previously, people who called 988 could “press 3” to reach counselors specifically trained to respond to the needs of this community. Now, several states are trying to backfill gay and questioning and trans crisis support. California is entering into a partnership with The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention efforts for LGBTQ+ youth. Colorado is boosting outreach efforts to let the public know that its operators welcome calls from the LGBTQ+ population. Both Nevada and Illinois plan to provide extra training on how to work with LGBTQ+ callers. And North Carolina is investing in partnerships with community organizations to increase mental health support to marginalized groups, including LGBTQ+ populations, through the state’s 988 call center and other programs.

5️⃣ Satellites

The Trump administration has decided to narrow the capabilities and cut the number of next-generation weather and climate satellites it will build and launch in the coming decades, two people familiar with the plans told CNN. Two planned instruments — one that would measure air quality, including pollution and wildfire smoke, and another that would observe ocean conditions in unprecedented detail — are no longer part of the project, the sources said. The moves, which are aimed at curtailing costs, are due in part to the perception that some of the instruments were going to be focused on gathering data to study climate change. Critics said this is a short-sighted attempt to save money at the expense of a better understanding of the oceans and atmosphere. Congress is also considering a proposal by the Trump administration to close NOAA’s extensive research facilities and shut down its greenhouse gas monitoring network.

Breakfast browse

Erik Menendez denied parole

Lyle Menendez will face the parole board today. The brothers were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989.

Tesla faces new federal investigation

The probe is focused on the automaker’s driver assistance technology.

Prepare to pay more at Home Depot

The home improvement retailer said it’s raising some prices because of the cost of tariffs.

Lil Nas X arrested

The Grammy-winning rapper, singer and songwriter was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and then taken to jail.Write a short blurb with link to story.

Eleven has become a mom at 21

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, model Jake Bongiovi, recently adopted a baby.

Quiz time

What is the name of the hurricane that created dangerous conditions at beaches along much of the East Coast this week, even though it remained well offshore?

A. Ellen

B. Elvira

C. Erin

D. Estelle

Click here to take the quiz!

Big number

600

That’s at least how many CDC employees are slated to receive permanent termination notices in the wake of a recent court decision. Despite a deadly attack on the CDC campus less than two weeks ago, about 100 employees who worked in violence prevention are among those receiving pink slips.

Quotable

Dyer was addressing Florida’s removal of a rainbow crosswalk outside the Pulse nightclub that served as a commemoration of the 49 people killed at the LGBTQ-friendly venue in 2016.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ How to make perfect s’mores

Chef Tyler Florence reveals all — and even offers an alternative version of this tasty summer treat.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.