ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great Friday, calm weekend before storm chances return

Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday it is a great day for those outdoor plans as rain chances are not looking likely. Rain chances remain slim until our next moisture push next week.

Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 97, LasCruces is anticipated to reach 95.

Today rain chances are at 0-10% and we will see that stay the case through at least Monday. By Tuesday we will start to see moisture push back into the region.

For now enjoy a calm Friday and a great weekend!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

