Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

READ: Transcript of the Justice Department’s interview with Ghislaine Maxwell

By
New
Published 3:32 PM

By CNN staff

(CNN) — The Department of Justice on Friday released a transcript of the two-day interview that Deputy Attorney General and President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Todd Blanche conducted with longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell earlier this summer.

The Justice Department gave the convicted sex trafficker limited immunity so that she could discuss her criminal case, but did not promise any other benefits in exchange for her testimony, according to the transcript.

Maxwell was transferred to a minimum-security prison camp shortly after the interview was completed.

Read the transcript below:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content