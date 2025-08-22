Republican National Committee elects Trump-backed Joe Gruters as new chair

By David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — The Republican National Committee elected Florida State Sen. Joe Gruters as its new chair Friday, confirming President Donald Trump’s pick to replace outgoing chairman Michael Whatley, who is running for US Senate in North Carolina.

“Thank you all so much, now the party’s in great hands moving forward – the skies are clear,” Gruters joked. “No, I love the chairman, what an incredible honor.”

The vote to elevate Gruters took place at the RNC’s summer meeting in Atlanta. Gruters, who previously served as the RNC’s Treasurer, ran unopposed, with Trump’s backing making his election a formality.

“MAGA Warrior Joe Gruters, who has been with us from the very beginning, is running to become the next Chairman of the Republican National Committee,” Trump wrote on social media earlier this month, giving Gruters “my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Gruters succeeds Whatley, who took the helm of the national party in 2024 following former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s exit amid tensions with Trump. Whatley stepped down from his role earlier this month to launch a US Senate campaign in North Carolina after Republican Sen. Thom Tillis decided to retire.

“Because of the incredible work of every member of the RNC, we had front-row seats to the greatest political comeback in American history,” Whatley said in his farewell remarks. “After receiving a call from President Trump, I am proud to announce that I am stepping down from the RNC as chair, and going back to the old North state. With President Trump’s complete and total endorsement, I am running to be the next senator from the state of North Carolina.”

“President Trump has wholly endorsed Joe Gruters to serve as our next RNC chairman. Joe is a true conservative fighter, and he’s been a steadfast ally of President Trump’s since day one,” Whatley said.

Gruters takes over a Republican National Committee with an exceptionally strong balance sheet, having amassed more than $80 million in cash on hand – more than five-times its Democratic counterpart.

“Listen, we’re in great shape from a financial standpoint because of Michael Whatley, because our chairman has been grinding and has been doing fundraising meeting after fundraising meeting,” Gruters said at the Friday meeting.

Tension between Gruters and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, has emerged as a key subplot to the state senator’s elevation to RNC chair.

Gruters and DeSantis have clashed over Florida politics and now, DeSantis – who has kept the door open to another White House bid – could find himself running in a presidential primary partially controlled by an RNC chairman he has repeatedly spurned.

