With Canadian tourism on the decline, Vermont leaders work to repair cross-border relations

By Anna Guber

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. (WPTZ) — Lindsay Kurrle, Vermont’s Secretary of Commerce and Anson Tebbetts, Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture, said they have recently returned from a trip north to meet with a member of the Canadian Parliament.

The meeting is part of efforts to repair relations between Vermont and Canada, amid ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data, Northern Border Crossings are down 39.27% from July 2024 to 2025 and down 36.13% in Northern New York (including Champlain Rouses Point Crossing and Trout River Crossing).

In St. Albans, Maureen Brown, general manager of the Hampton Inn, said the decline in visits from her northern neighbors is noticeable.

Brown said two Canadian tourism groups recently canceled their upcoming reservations.

When asked if they gave a reason for the cancellation, Brown said, “They wouldn’t get into it specifically, other than it’s just the climate within the states right now.”

Brown, who also chairs the St. Albans City Downtown Board, said she’s seeing the impact on businesses throughout her community and beyond.

“I see it with the numbers in the whole region, not just here, but it’s definitely an off year for everybody,” she said.

Following her visit north, Kurrle said she is committed to rebuilding relations between Vermont and Canada.

“We are committed to reassuring folks that when people are ready to visit us, that we’re here for them and we’ll be welcoming and that we do respect their sovereignty,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tebbetts said after the visit, he does feel optimistic for a more united future.

“They’re thirsty to get back together with Vermont, and we’re thirsty to get back together with Canada,” Tebbetts said. “And we’re going to do it one person at a time; we’re going to do it ten people at a time, and we’re going to build those relationships.”

The Secretary of Commerce’s Office said Canadian leaders are now expected to visit the Green Mountain State, likely sometime in September, but the details of the visit are still being finalized.

