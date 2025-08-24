Skip to Content
CNN - National

Police searching after active shooter reported at University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus, university says

By
New
Published 5:13 PM

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — An active shooter was reported on the campus of the University of South Carolina on Sunday evening, the school said in a campus-wide alert, during the first week of classes at the Columbia campus.

The university said no evidence of an active shooter has been found, but police continue to search.

The person was reported as a White male with black pants, approximately 6 feet tall, at the school’s primary library, Thomas Cooper Library.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content