Police searching after active shooter reported at University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus, university says

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — An active shooter was reported on the campus of the University of South Carolina on Sunday evening, the school said in a campus-wide alert, during the first week of classes at the Columbia campus.

The university said no evidence of an active shooter has been found, but police continue to search.

The person was reported as a White male with black pants, approximately 6 feet tall, at the school’s primary library, Thomas Cooper Library.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

