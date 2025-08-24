Family of Kansas State QB Avery Johnson apologizes for fight following Wildcats’ loss in Ireland

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The family of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has apologized for the physical fight Johnson’s father and brother were reported to have had following No. 17 Wildcats’ loss to No. 22 Iowa State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland on Saturday. Video of the fight quickly went viral on social media.

Johnson’s father, Mark, and brother, Anthony, said they “sincerely apologize” for their actions, according to a family statement shared by the sports media outlet On3, which Kansas State University referred CNN to when reached for comment.

“Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions,” the two said in a joint statement Sunday shared by On3 reporter Pete Nakos.

“We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies.”

The apparent incident happened after the Wildcats’ 24-21 loss to the Cyclones at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland in the opening game of the college football season.

According to 247Sports’ Tim Fitzgerald, the two men got into a disagreement at the stadium.

Per Fitzgerald’s report, witnesses said the conflict then turned physical.

CNN has reached out to authorities in Dublin.

Johnson finished the game with 273 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas State has now lost to their rivals for the fifth time in six seasons.

The Wildcats host North Dakota next week while the Cyclones will face South Dakota at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

