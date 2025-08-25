Investigation underway after EMS responders say bullets shot at ambulance

By Kurt Knue, Daisy Kershaw

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WLWT) — An investigation is underway after three emergency medical service responders say that bullets were shot through an ambulance that they were driving in Elmwood Place.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of West 65th Street and Vine Street.

“They’re not sure where it may have even came from, but there were three members on that unit,” Elmwood Place Fire Chief David McCarnan told WLWT Sunday afternoon. “One sitting in the back when the back window was busted out.”

The chief showed WLWT pictures from the incident, where the ambulance could be seen with two large impact areas where the vehicle’s glass was shattered.

He continued, “Everybody’s shaken up currently. I went to the station this afternoon to talk to them. I mean, they’re just visibly shaken up from from the incident, not knowing what’s going on.”

However, despite this, it is still not known for sure that the incident was actually a shooting. In talking with WLWT on Sunday, Elmwood Place police are leaving open the possibility that the projectiles may have been something else besides bullets, such as rocks.

Despite this, the chief maintained that the first responders present on the ambulance believe it to have been a shooting.

Police are now investigating the incident to learn more about what actually happened, and who might be responsible for the act.

None of the three EMS responders present in the vehicle at the time of the incident reported any injuries.

