‘It’s such an honor’ | Community recognizes 91-year-old Air Force veteran fighting terminal cancer

By Alex Null

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCPO) — Inside Carthage Baptist Church on Saturday, no matter where you looked, you saw the colors red, white and blue.

Dozens of people were at the church to watch a man they know and love get the honor he deserves.

91-year-old Theodore Chinn was the man of the hour. He’s an Air Force veteran and he fought in the Korean War.

His love for his country was apparent, as he sported an American flag vest with the Statue of Liberty on the back and the words “God Bless America”.

The reason everyone was at the church was so his country could show him a little love back.

“Mr. Chinn — today we recognize the sacrifice that you and your fellow soldiers made,” said Denny Fennema, a Hospice of Cincinnati volunteer.

Chinn has terminal stage four cancer. In fact, he’s been battling it for three years.

That’s why Hospice of Cincinnati representatives honored Chinn for his service with a special pinning ceremony. Friends and fellow military veterans were there to show support.

It’s not the first time the community has shown Chinn some love. We reported on a special birthday celebration for him on July 4.

During the ceremony, Chinn fought back tears.

“It’s such an honor,” Chinn said.

Chinn’s friends said they aren’t sure how many days he has left. They said that’s why they wanted him to know how much he’s loved.

“It was important for me to see him get recognition, while he’s with us,” said Chinn’s friend Timothy Nolan.

Chinn said he felt honored.

“It kind of touched me a little bit, the way people care now and feel about veterans,” Chinn said.

He said the ceremony made him feel proud of his service.

“I still do my best to serve the country, and I think at 91 years, I think I’ve done a lot,” Chinn said.

He said he hopes people to continue to recognize all veterans and appreciate their service.

“(I) love the country and the people in it,” Chinn said.

