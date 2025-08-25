Powerball jackpot hits $750 million for Monday’s drawing, 10th largest in game’s history after no Saturday winner

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Monday’s drawing — the 37th since the jackpot was last won — could be anyone’s game, with $750 million up for grabs in the Powerball jackpot. It will be the 10th largest in the game’s history, after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s draw.

Should there be a winner on Monday, they will have the choice between an annuitized $750 million prize or a lump-sum payment estimated at $338.6 million before taxes, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the game’s operator. If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment plus 29 annual payments with 5% incremental increases each year.

The winning numbers on Saturday were white balls 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and the red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

There have been five Powerball jackpots over $1 billion, including the largest lottery jackpot for the game in US history of $2.04 billion. It was won by a single ticket in Altadena, California, on November 7, 2022.

The Powerball lottery said it has generated more than $36 billion for good causes supported by US lotteries over more than three decades.

