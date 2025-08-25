State police rescue missing child, arrest alleged abductor by using license plate reader

By Vince Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

LUNA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — New Mexico State Police rescued a kidnapped teenage girl and have arrested her alleged abductor in Luna County.

State police say license plate readers alerted officers to a Volkswagen sedan that was connected to the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl from Texas. The car was traveling on Interstate 10.

State police officers say they found the vehicle near mile marker 88 on I-10. Once state police officers activated lights and sirens, the driver of the car crossed the median and the eastbound lanes of traffic. That’s when the car crashed into a ditch.

State police say they found the suspect, Kyle Eckmann, and a girl standing outside of the car. Eckmann threatened officers, saying he would shoot them. Officers say they later determined he was un armed and was placed under arrest.

State police confirmed the girl was missing. The girl was placed in Children, Youth and Families Department custody and her parents were notified.

Eckmann was booked into the Luna County Jail and is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, child abuse, and intimidation of a witness.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.