3 former cops sentenced for crimes in uniform

By Scott Noll, Courtney Shaw

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — Three East Cleveland police officers were sentenced in court on Tuesday on various charges, with two getting jail time.

Tyler Mundson Former East Cleveland patrolman Tyler Mundson will serve three years of probation and must perform 250 hours of community service to give back to the citizens of East Cleveland.

In January 2024, Mundson pleaded guilty to three counts of interfering with civil rights, three counts of dereliction of duty and obstructing official business.

Investigators said the charges stemmed from three separate incidents involving Mundson in 2022.

Mundson will also have to surrender his law enforcement certificate.

Tristan Homan Former East Cleveland patrolman Tristan Homan was sentenced to six months in jail on Tuesday.

Homan pleaded guilty in July 2024 to two counts of assault, falsification and dereliction of duty.

Investigators said the Homan assaulted two different drivers who had surrendered to police and, in a third case, broadcast a false report that a suspect had hit a police car, when video showed it was another officer who rammed the suspect.

Homan also surrendered his police certification.

Daniel Toomer Former East Cleveland officer Daniel Toomer was sentenced to 90 days in jail, two years of probation and must perform 250 hours of community service.

Toomer pleaded guilty in March 2024 to felony attempted obstructing justice and disrupting public service.

Investigators said during an April 2022 traffic stop, Toomer took a driver’s cell phone and tossed it down the street after the man called 911 seeking medical attention after he was arrested by East Cleveland police.

As part of his plea deal, Toomer also agreed to surrender his law enforcement certification.

