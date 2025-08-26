Coast Guard recovers body of missing boater who fell overboard near Marsh Island

By KATC Web Staff

MARSH ISLAND, Louisiana (KATC) — The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered a body off the Louisiana coast and transferred it to the Vermillion Parish coroner’s office. The body is identified as the missing boater Jimmy Jett. Jett was reported missing after falling after falling off of a boat in Marsh Island in the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday morning.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans deployed multiple resources to the search area, including an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew and Station New Orleans small-boat crews.

Local parish departments and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries also assisted in the search efforts.

