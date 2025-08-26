David Spade is probably not going to sign your Funko Pop if you follow him home

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — David Spade has no issue with fans, but professional autograph hunters may want to beware.

During a recent episode of his “Fly on the Wall” podcast, Spade told his cohost, friend and former “SNL” costar Dana Carvey, about a scary moment in which he thought he was about to become a crime victim.

Spade said there’s a road which leads to his home that he was traveling at night.

“I’m going up this crummy little street, which is pretty skinny,” Spade explained. “And there’s two cars behind me. I don’t even notice. They’re kind of on my a**.”

Spade said he was worried he was going to be targeted for an attempted robbery or carjacking, so he pulled to the side, grabbed his pepper spray and hoped that the two cars would pass him. They did not.

“They pull up next to me and stopped,” Spade said. “Five guys in a car. And I got my window cracked.”

The star recalled that they said to him “Hey, can you sign a bunch of s**t We got all this stuff. We got some Funkos.”

Funko Pops are toy collectibles.

Spade said the people in the two cars had followed him from the Improv, and he ended up pulling into his driveway.

“I was kind of nervous now. I go, if they come behind me, I’m gonna get the gun,” he said during the podcast. “Just show it to him like, ‘Hey, this is for real. Now you’re in my house. You can’t do this.’”

Spade was clear that the men were absolutely not fans.

“I love fans, but we talked about this before, it’s not fans,” Spade said to Carvey. “It’s a business. They followed me all the way home. That’s even scarier.”

According to IMDB, Spade will next be seen in Jonah Hill’s forthcoming film, “Outcome.”

