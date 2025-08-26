HMAAC Presents The Journey to Everything and Who Feels It, Knows It — A Celebration of Black Artistry

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 26, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) has once again elevated Houston’s cultural landscape, opening two extraordinary exhibitions that capture the spirit, resilience, and boundless creativity of the African diaspora. Running Friday, August 29, 2025, through Monday, December 15, 2025, art lovers can immerse themselves in The Journey to Everything by Danny Simmons and Who Feels It, Knows It by Chayse Sampy. Together, these exhibitions are not just a showcase—they are a dialogue across generations, mediums, and lived experiences.

Danny Simmons’ The Journey to Everything: Poetry in Paint

Philadelphia-based artist Danny Simmons—a Neo-African Abstract Expressionist painter, poet, novelist, philanthropist, and Tony Award-winning producer—brings his vibrant vision to Houston in a body of work that resonates deeply with themes of diaspora, ancestral memory, and Black spirituality.

The exhibition’s title piece, The Journey to Everything, evokes the unfinished lines of poetry—an artistic enjambment that flows endlessly into the future. Simmons, who has authored five poetry collections with another on the way, challenges audiences not just to consume his work but to participate in it. His canvases pulsate with juxtaposed dots of paint, Ankara fabric, Bogolan mud cloth from Mali, Congolese bark cloth, neon lace, and expressive splashes of color, forming visual symphonies that honor history while reimagining tomorrow.

Curated by John Guess, Jr., with co-curation by Danielle Finnerman, Simmons’ paintings are presented alongside select African objects from his personal collection. The effect is an immersive experience that bridges contemporary art with cultural memory.

“Danny Simmons’ work has already made waves in Baltimore, and we are fortunate to bring this transformative exhibition to Houston,” said Guess. “This is Simmons at his most dynamic, pushing forward the boundaries of his art.”

Chayse Sampy’s Who Feels It, Knows It: Resistance and Resilience in Motion

Complementing Simmons’ work is Who Feels It, Knows It by Chayse Sampy, a rising star in Houston’s art scene whose work has already garnered national attention. Her mixed-media paintings—infused with collage, sculpture, and symbolic materials—serve as monuments, memorials, and collective memories. Sampy draws on the enduring spirit of Black resistance, embedding her pieces with the resourcefulness and adaptability that define the Black experience.

“My work is in dialogue with artists like Arthur Jafa, Nathaniel Mary Quinn, and Wangechi Mutu,” Sampy explains. “I see it as capturing the full spectrum of Black life—the struggle, the beauty, the imagination.”

Curator Danielle Finnerman hails Sampy as “one of the fastest rising visual arts talents out of Houston,” noting her background at Sanman Studios and her features in New American Paintings West and Burnaway. Currently a NXTHVN Cohort 07 Studio and Curatorial Fellow, Sampy’s work stands as both testament and challenge—a call to engage with the centuries-long war on Black imagination.

A Cultural Gift to Houston

Both exhibitions are generously supported by the Houston Endowment, H-E-B, Jones Walker LLP, Sara and Bill Morgan, and HMAAC’s Board of Directors, underscoring the city’s commitment to sustaining and amplifying African American culture.

At its core, HMAAC’s mission is clear: to be a museum for all people, telling the unique story of African Americans while fostering a multicultural dialogue that connects Houston to the global stage. These exhibitions, steeped in symbolism, history, and hope, affirm the museum’s role as a cultural anchor in the city.

Why You Should Go

Whether you are an art enthusiast, a student of history, or someone seeking inspiration, The Journey to Everything and Who Feels It, Knows It promise an unforgettable experience. These are not passive exhibitions—they are living, breathing conversations about identity, resilience, and imagination.

So, mark your calendars and bring your curiosity. Houston Style Magazine proudly supports this landmark cultural moment—because in art, as in life, the journey truly is everything.

✅ Exhibition Dates: Friday, August 29 – Monday, December 15, 2025 📍 Location: Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC)

