Houston Arts Alliance Lights Up September: Community Meet-&-Greet + “Luminescence” Gala

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

August 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Two chances to plug into Houston’s creative heartbeat. This September, Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) invites the city to meet the team shaping our civic art future—and then come back dressed to dazzle for a night that fuels the arts all year long. Mark both on your calendar and bring a friend: one builds community; the other powers it.

HAA Meet & Greet + Fireside Chat

Theme: Shaping the Future Together At this free community gathering, you’ll meet HAA’s leadership and hear what’s next for grants, civic art, and artist support across Houston. The evening caps with a lively fireside conversation featuring new CEO Taylor Jackson and Director of Civic Art Grace Zuñiga—a perfect primer on how public art and local grants translate into neighborhood vibrancy.

If You Go

When: Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 4:00–7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Eldorado Ballroom, 2310 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: FREE and open to the public (RSVP required due to capacity; one RSVP per person/email)

Vibe: Come-as-you-are networking with artists, arts administrators, and culture lovers

Why swing by: Program updates, HAA team intros, and a community-building mixer in a historic venue

RSVP / Info: info@haatx.com | 713-527-9330 (Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Houston Arts Alliance Gala 2025 — Luminescence

Date Night for a Cause. HAA’s signature celebration returns to the stunning Thompson Hotel with an art-forward evening that spotlights local creatives and honors community champions. Your ticket directly supports the privately funded programs that keep HAA nimble—like quarterly Arts Community Meetings, public education and advocacy events, and the Disaster Services Program that helps artists and organizations prepare for (and recover from) crises.

Evening Snapshot

When: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Where: Thompson Hotel, 1717 Allen Pkwy

Schedule: VIP Reception 6:00 p.m. | Doors 7:00 p.m.

Dress Code: Glamorous Elegance / Cocktail

Co-Chairs: Zsavon Butler & Nicholas Stuart, Jereann Chaney, Alecia Harris

Honorees: Commissioner Lesley Briones; Anita & Gerald Smith

Expect: Original works by Houston artists, elevated cuisine, specialty beverages, and generous company—all in support of Houston’s creative ecosystem

Tickets / Sponsorships: For availability and table details, contact info@haatx.com or 713-527-9330.

Why These Two Events Matter

HAA is the City of Houston’s nonprofit partner for arts grantmaking and civic art investments (in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs). Beyond city-funded initiatives, HAA’s privately supported programs—research, disaster preparation, and community convenings—help artists and nonprofits be bold, productive, and strong. September’s Meet & Greet invites you into the process; the Gala ensures that work thrives.

Quick Contacts

Houston Arts Alliance 5280 Caroline St., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77004 info@haatx.com | 713-527-9330 | Hours: Mon–Fri 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.